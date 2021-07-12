Special Team Comprising Military, DCI and Regular Police Officers To Hunt For Elusive Caroline Kangogo

A special team comprised of officers from the military, regular police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been formed to hunt for suspected killer cop Caroline Kangogo.

Ms Kangogo has evaded detectives’ dragnet for over a week now, after being accused of killing two men in Nakuru and Nairobi.

“We have expanded our hunt to major highways, hotels, lodges and other places where we feel she could be hiding. Soon we shall arrest her,” said a senior detective with the DCI Special Service Unit as quoted by the Nation.

According to the police, the search for Kangogo has been complicated by the fact she switched off her phone and dumped it.

Corporal Caroline Kangogo who was attached to Nakuru Central Police Station is suspected to have fatally shot her lover and colleague Constable John Ogweno in Nakuru.

Ogweno was found dead inside his vehicle which was parked at the station’s parking lot.

The rogue officer who took off with the deceased’s loaded Ceska pistol is said to have lured a 32-year-old male after fleeing the scene of crime.

Kangogo, police believe, lured a man identified as Peter Ndwiga into Hotel Dedamax that is located within Kimbo market, Kiambu county.

She left the hotel around midnight after shooting Ndwiga in the head.

“Detectives have established that she lured the man to the room after paying for it, before savagely shooting him on the head at point-blank. She later told an attendant working at the guest house that she had gone to buy toothpaste, before making her escape,” said DCI.

After sweeping the room for evidence, police found a spent cartridges, car keys with a holder written Toyota Probox (Reg No.KDB 506U) and a wallet.

