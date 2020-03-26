Speakers Justin Muturi, Ken Lusaka To Take 30 percent Pay Cuts For Three Months

Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate Justin Muturi and Ken Lusaka will take 30 percent pay cuts for the next three months as the state seeks to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing the nation from parliament buildings, the Senate speaker did however note that members of parliament are still negotiating whether to have their salaries slashed.

“We have agreed that we are going to take a salary cut of 30% of our salary for the next three months, until the situation improves but for the members of the National Assembly and the members of the Senate, consultations are still going on…” Lusaka said.

Both houses are expected to convene starting March 31 to implement the directives issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday.

“We’ll announce further measures after consulting members on what can be done to cushion Kenyans,” Lusaka added.

Muturi on his part urged Kenyans to take the virus seriously and put into practice measures announced by the ministry of health.

The president said he and his deputy William Ruto will be taking an 80 percent pay cut as will CSs, and CASs who will take a 30 per cent voluntary salary cut.

Principal Secretaries will have their salaries slashed by 20 percent, the head of state said as he announced measures meant to cushion Kenyans during this period.

More drastic measures will be taken, should the situation warrant, he added.

So far Kenya has confirmed 28 cases of coronavirus with one patient making a full recovery.

