Speaker Justin Muturi’s 2022 Presidential Bid Endorsed by Maa Leaders

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s 2022 Presidential bid has been endorsed by a section of Maa leaders.

Muturi has been endorsed by a section of leaders from Kajiado County who have expressed their confidence in Muturi’s leadership. For instance, the leaders have said the country would be in safe hands under Muturi’s leadership.

The leaders who have endorsed Muturi are Nominated MP David Sankok, Kajiado Centrl MP Kanchori Memusi, Kajiado East MP Peri Tobiko and former Senator Peter Moitet.

“We used to wonder where the Speaker would go after leading us in Parliament well. We appreciate the Njuri Ncheke elders for crowning Muturi as an elder. It seems the elders saw what we couldn’t see. They saw ahead of us,” Sankok said.

Earlier this month while speaking at his rural home of Kanyuambora in Mbeere North, Embu County, Muturi declared his bid to run for the country’s top seat.

Addressing religious leaders, Muturi who has recently been crowned spokesperson of the Gikuyu, Embu and Meru Association (Gema) said he was confident he would succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He asked the religious leaders to pray for him so that he can take over the reins of power in the coming months. Read Also: Speaker Justin Muturi Joins Race To Succeed Uhuru As Mount Kenya Kingpin “I want to be the President so that I can achieve my vision of transforming Kenya for the betterment of all Kenyans,” he said. He also disclosed that politicians from the Mt Kenya region had advised him to go for the Deputy Presidency, advise he ignored.

Muturi said: “I am clear about what I want to achieve. This country should be led through discipline and order and I’m the person who can do that. I can’t change Kenya while number two.” He added. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu