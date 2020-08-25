Speaker Justin Muturi Urges MPs To Keep Off Revenue Sharing Formula Debate

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to leave the Revenue Sharing Formula debate to Senators.

Muturi has indicated that the Senate does not need the help of MPs thus they should wait for their turn when the Bill is brought to parliament.

“I have seen many of you arguing animatedly on it. Wait for it to come to the House. You’ll have an opportunity to deal with it as NA. They don’t need your help.” Muturi said as quoted by Star.

Further, he intimated that the lawmakers will be given ample time to debate and discuss the bill unlike when the second formula was sent in the house with no adequate for debate.

“When the second formula was up for debate, we passed it without amendments,” he said during the third leadership retreat in Nairobi on Tuesday.

On August 11, 2020, Senators selected an ad-hoc committee that will seek to get the solution on the revenue sharing formula following several failed attempts.

Among the senators who will serve in the committee included Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Mohamud Mohamed (Mandera), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Anwar Loitiptip (Lamu).

Others include Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni), Moses Wetangula (Bungoma), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Samson Cherargey (Nandi), Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay), John Kinyua (Laikipia) and Ledama Olekina (Narok).

The Senate has adjourned for a record 10 times after the senators failed to agree on the most appropriate formula for revenue sharing among the counties, with the government pushing a formula by the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA).

