Speaker Muturi Calls Off Special Sittings After MPs Passed Parties Bill

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Thursday called off special sittings scheduled for January 6 and 7 after members passed the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

In his announcement through Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai, the Speaker said one of the key agenda that the House had convened for – the Third Reading of the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill 2021 – had been concluded, hence the cancellation of the two special sittings.

Speaker Muturi said the other key agenda, the Second Reading of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal (Amendment) Bill, had been deferred to a later date.

“Hon. members, you are notified that, following the passage of the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and deferment of the consideration of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal (Amendment) Bill 2021, the Speaker has since called off the special sittings of the House of today (Thursday, January 6) and tomorrow, Friday (January 7),” said Sialai.

MPs will resume normal sittings on January 25 at 2:30pm.

On Monday, the speaker gazetted a three-day special sitting, starting Wednesday.

“It is further notified that, if the need arises, the respective sittings of the House will automatically extend until the specified business for each of the three days is concluded,” he said.

On Wednesday evening, MPs loyal to the handshake shot down amendments as proposed by their colleagues from the Tangatanga divide.

The DP William Ruto loyalists attempted to expunge a clause spelling out a period within which parties can enter a coalition.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale sought to amend Clause 8 by deleting a requirement that parties enter coalition at least six months to the polls. The amendment was shot down by 128 MPs against 104.

Majority Leader Amos Kimunya subsequently moved an amendment to reduce the period from the initial six months to four months.

As a result, parties seeking to enter coalitions have until April 9 to deposit their agreements with the office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

