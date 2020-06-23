Speaker Muturi Approves Changes In House Leadership As Duale Apologizes In Exit Speech

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has approved the latest changes in House leadership.

On Tuesday, the speaker acknowledged being in receipt of the changes made by the Jubilee Party during a Parliamentary Group meeting held at KICC on Monday.

During the PG meetin9g chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale was forced out and his place filled by Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya.

“I wish to inform the House that I have received a letter from the Majority Party Chief Whip, communicating that the Jubilee Coalition held a Parliamentary Group meeting on June 22, 2020 at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC),” Muturi said.

“The Majority Party Whip has also attached the Minutes of the proceedings thereby complying with the provisions of Standing Orders 19, regarding election and removal of the holder of the Office of the Leader of the Majority Party.”

As such, Duale will lose his place in certain committees which came with the majority leader position.

He will no longer serve in the House Business Committee, the Committee on Selection, the Committee on Appointments and the Liaison Committee.

The immediate former majority leader also gave a moving exit speech in which he thanked the Jubilee Party leadership for allowing him serve in the position for the last 7 years.

“I wish to thank the President of the Republic of Kenya and my party leader Uhuru Kenyatta, the Deputy President William Ruto, and the entire Jubilee Party for having given me the opportunity to serve the people of Kenya as a Leader of Majority Party for the past seven years now,” he said.

Noting that political interests change, the legislator asked his colleagues for forgiveness, adding that he harbours no ill feelings.

“kilicho kuwa na mwanzo hakikosi kuwa na mwisho… I was not removed for inefficiency or lack of delivery, but it is simply the cycle of the career of politics. I therefore habour no ill feelings or grudge.

“Interestingly, interests also keep evolving, and hence one’s opponents today might be his or her friends tomorrow and vice-versa. The most important thing is while attempting to work with everyone, keep your eye on the ball and deliver the price.

“Allow me to unconditionally ask for forgiveness and apologies to anyone, in this House and outside, who I may have offended in the course of executing my duties – I was simply doing my job!” he added.

As a show of good faith, Duale came bearing gifts for his predecessor.

He brought with him a “Starter pack” which included among other things among other things a brief detailing the pending business in this House and the Majority Party business that originated in this House but is now pending in the Senate.

