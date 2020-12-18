Speaker Lusaka Gazettes Sonko’s Impeachment

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has gazetted Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s impeachment just moments after his ouster.

Through a notice dated December 18, 2020, Lusaka confirmed the removal of Mike Mbuvi Sonko from office after the motion of impeachment was upheld by Senators.

“That pursuant to article 181 of the constitution and section 33 of the county government Act 2012, standing order 75 of the Senate standing order, on Thursday 17th December 2020, the senate resolved to remove Hon Mike Mbuvi Sonko, the Governor of Nairobi City County from office, by impeachment following the following charges: Gross violation of the constitution or any other law, Abuse of office, Gross misconduct and crimes under National law,” reads the notice in part.

The Senate on Thursday upheld the impeachment of embattled Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

27 Senators voted to support the impeachment in all the four charges, 16 opposed and two abstained.

Those who abstained include Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and his Makueni counterpart Mutula Kilonzo Junior.

Once again, the handshake politics played in the impeachment process as a majority of senators allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga supported the ouster motion.

Senators allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga camp led by former majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen opposed the motion to send the governor home.

With Sonko not having a deputy governor, the fate of Nairobi County is at stake. However, assembly speaker Benson Mutura is expected to act as county boss until more direction is given.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

The efficiency of the Government Printer and Speaker Lusaka on matters impeachment is unparalleled 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/F7GBoH8Uh1 — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) December 17, 2020

If you only knew what transpired…. so shameful! — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) December 17, 2020

So those who have been Standing With Sonko, will you now Sit or sleep with him now that he has been impeached and his impeachment gazetted in less than an hour of his impeachment?

#IStandWithSonko #SonkoIMpeachment #SonkoImpeached pic.twitter.com/l12veVkFdF — VinnieKinkade (@VinnieKinkade) December 17, 2020

