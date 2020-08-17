Senate Adjourns To 2:30 PM Following Arrests Of Senators Malala, Langat, Lelegwe

Senators have voted unanimously to adjourn the Senate sitting debating the Revenue sharing formula until 2:30 PM following the arrests of Senators Cleophas Malala, Christopher Langat and Steve Lelegwe.

According to Speaker Ken Lusaka, this is to pave the way for the security committee to find out the whereabouts of the lawmakers.

The Senators asked the Speaker to adjourn the sitting raising concerns on the whereabouts of their colleagues whom they claimed were being intimidated for taking a different stand from the government on the Revenue sharing formula.

Led by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior, the Senators said that the security of the arrested Senators is important thus need to know their whereabouts before the house continues with business as usual.

“Mr Speaker, I second that we adjourn this motion until we get confirmation. Who knows, while we are conducting this business, what is happening to Senator Lelegwe. He could be found in Ngong Forest,” Mutula said.

Earlier, Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen had hinted that it would not be business as usual until the three Senators who were arrested are released.

“The Senate will not proceed this morning unless they Produce Senator Malala (Kakamega) and Senator Langat (Bomet). This is no longer about Money it’s about our lives!,” Murkomen wrote on Twitter.

In a dramatic scene of events yesterday, videos posted on social media captured men said to be DCI officers planning an arrest of the senators Malala and Langat in the wee hours of the night. Dr Langat's home in Nyayo Estate Embakasi was the first to be raided at around 10 pm, forcing fellow senators to come to his rescue. The officers, however, held their ground, and by the time of going to press they were surrounding his house. Speaking through the window of his house, Senator Langat held that he would not go anywhere till morning. Read Also: Bomet Senator Langat Arrested At Nyayo Estate Home Other officers raided the home of Senator Malala at around 2 am, demanding to arrest him. The officers led by an inspector Dominic Muli said that they had been sent by a Pius Gitahi from the Special Unit. Bomet Senator Christopher Langat has since been apprehended in the presence of his lawyer and Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi. According to Kipchumba Murkomen, Langat is being taken to Nairobi Area Police Station.