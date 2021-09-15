Speaker Justin Muturi Says DP Ruto has Not Offered him Running Mate Position

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has denied reports that he has been asked to be Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate come 2022.

Speaking to Spice FM on Wednesday, the speaker said he will not settle for a second place position.

“I have not been approached by anyone to be their running mate,” he said.

He insisted that he will in good time announce his political party of choice ahead of the 2022 duel that has split the vote rich Mt Kenya region.

“Right now, I am focused on what I would want to do for the country. I am not concentrating so much on what other people want,” he continued.

Asked about the Jubilee Government performance, the former Siakago MP said the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led administration has been faced with economic waste and governance challenges.

To return Kenya to her heydays, Muturi said radical changes are needed all the way from the executive to the common Kenyan.

On his coronation as the Mt Kenya spokesperson, Muturi said his role was to ensure the issues affecting the community are addressed.

Last weekend, Muturi formally announced his presidential bid and claimed that he has since received threats.

Throwing a jab at government operatives, Muturi said they should desist from intimidating others.

“All I want to say is, every Kenyan has a constitutional right to vie for any political office in this country. Let’s stop the intimidation of our people,” he said.

“You can intimidate some people but you cannot intimidate all these people. This threatening people with opening files and investigations should stop. They can go ahead and write all they want. I stand with the leaders who are being intimidated for supporting me.”

