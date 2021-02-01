Speaker Justin Muturi Joins Race To Succeed Uhuru As Mount Kenya Kingpin

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has now joined the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Mount Kenya Kingpin.

According to a local publication, the 64-year-old is aiming to unite the region as he packages himself for his 2022 political ambitions.

“Ready to serve!” he wrote on Twitter.

Speaker Muturi has kept the majority of his political life out of the public scrutiny and only makes appearances on special occasions.

His first public appearance this year was at President Uhuru’s Sagana meeting, prior to that he had attended the burial of politician Joe Nyaga.

In a Twitter spat in 2019 with lawyer Ahmednasir over the BBI report, Muturi was against the BBI report being tabled in parliament saying it would be made to suit certain political interests.

“It has no way of coming to Parliament. Let it be there with the people. You know that before it comes to Parliament, then I must approve, but I’ve said it belongs to the people and it has no route to Parliament,” the speaker said during a church fundraising meeting in Uriri constituency, Migori.

The two dragged each other into the mud with Nasir saying that Muturi would have died a drunkard had he not received political favors from President Kenyatta.

“Proxy to whom? I am from Mandera… self-made. NO ONE in power ever made me a favour…Unlike you who would have died DRUNKEN in SIAKAGO…if it wasn’t for the KINDNESS of H.E Uhuru. You had zero cents in your account when JUBILEE was elected in 2013…today you are a BILLIONAIRE,” read the tweet by Nasir.

With the 2022 politics already gaining momentum, the Mt Kenya region is keen to find President Uhuru’s successor as he completes his final term.

