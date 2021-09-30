Spanish Police Holding Kenyan Woman for Attempted Murder

A Kenyan woman is facing attempted murder charges in Spain after allegedly biting and eating her roommate’s fingers.

Police in the Spanish city of Seville are holding the Kenyan, 45-years-old, after she attacked her Congolese roommate at their shared apartment.

She accused her roommate of being possessed before attacking her in front of her six-year-old daughter.

According to Diario de Sevilla a spanish publication, the suspect also tried to disembowel the victim during the September 18 incident.

Reports indicate that the altercation started as a verbal exchange before the Kenyan pounced on the victim.

The suspect is said to have hit the Congolese on the head before bitting off two of her fingers.

The victim was rushed to the hospital while her assailant was held at a psychiatric ward and later transferred to a police cell.

The minor is still in the custody of the city as the Family and Women Assistance Unit (UFAM) in Sevilla probe the unfortunate incident.

