Spain Camp Hit By Coronavirus Ahead Of Euro 2020

Spain captain Sergio Busquets has tested positive for Covid-19, eight days before their Euro 2020 opener.

As a result of the Barcelona midfielder’s test, Spain have had to pull out of their final warm-up game against Lithuania on Tuesday.

The rest of the squad tested negative but Busquets, 32, and his contacts will remain isolated.

Read: SuperSport to Air Live Tokyo Olympics, EURO 2021 Games

The friendly with Lithuania will now be played by Spain’s Under-21 squad, said the Spanish football federation (RFEF).

The RFEF is offering ticket refunds and discounted tickets to those who still wish to attend.

Spain begin their Group E campaign against Sweden in Seville on 14 June, before playing Poland (19 June) and Slovakia (23 June).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu