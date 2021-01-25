South African Covid Variant Now In Tanzania

The new South African coronavirus variant is now in the neighbouring country Tanzania, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

A Danish government-owned Television network reported on Sunday that two travellers from the East African country had tested positive for the South African variant.

The two travellers were tested on 19 January. They have been in isolation since they returned to Denmark.

Until Saturday, January 23 a total of three cases of the South African variant had been confirmed in the European Country.

The Danish Agency for Patient Safety, according to the network, has initiated intensive infection detection.

The South African variant of coronavirus and one that was recently confirmed in Britain have created uncertainty in the fight against Covid-19 as they were reported after several vaccines were given a green light.

A total of 561 people had tested positive for the British coronavirus variant in Denmark, a report from Statens Serum Institut (SSI) dated January 19 shows.

Last Friday, the United Kingdom (UK) government added Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo to a list of countries whose travellers are banned from entering the country as part of efforts to control the spread of the South African variant.

But the ban will not apply to British and Irish nationals and those with residency rights returning to the country, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a tweet on Thursday night.

“We are continuing to monitor COVID-19 rates and new strains of the virus across the globe, this alongside the suspension of travel corridors and pre-departure testing will help protect our borders,” Shapps, who doubles up as Welwyn Hatfield Member of Parliament, added.

Passengers from South Africa and its neighbouring countries including Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique and Angola are banned from visiting the country.

The restrictions also apply to the island nations of Mauritius and Seychelles.

Whereas most countries in the East African region have continued to make details on Covid-19 situation public, Tanzania’s last update on the respiratory disease was in late April last year. Then, there were at least 509 infections and 21 fatalities.

President Pombe Magufuli of Tanzania continues to maintain that the country is free of Covid-19, thanks to “prayers”.

Reports, however, indicate that the South African variant is fast spreading in communities.

If you are traveling to Tanzania or you are in #Tanzania don’t be fooled by the propaganda!! Not only is there COVID19 but the South African strain is also at community level apparently after Danish visitors tested positive 👇🏽

Take care!

https://t.co/WzPoLQeust pic.twitter.com/dCu2qEEF4J — Maria Sarungi Tsehai (@MariaSTsehai) January 24, 2021

