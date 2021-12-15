South African Court Orders Former President Zuma Back To Prison

A court in South Africa has ordered the country’s former President Jacob Juma to return to prison three months after he was placed on medical parole.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday, the High Court in Pretoria set aside the parole saying it was unlawful.

The 79-year-old, who was serving a 15-month jail term, was freed on September 5 over an undisclosed illness.

“Medical parole’s eligibility for Mr Zuma is impelled by a medical report received by the Department of Correctional Services,” a statement released by the Department of Correctional Services read in part.

“Apart from being terminally ill and physically incapacitated, inmates suffering from an illness that severely limits their daily activity or self-care can also be considered for medical parole.”

The judges in South Africa ruled that the time the septuagenarian has been out of prison should not be counted in his sentence.

Zuma was jailed in June this year for contempt of court after he refused to testify before the state capture commission of inquiry chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zuma is facing graft charges in relation to an arms deal.

The ex-president was hospitalised in early August. He had only served two months of his sentence when he was placed on parole.

