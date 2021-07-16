South African CEO Suspended for Allegedly Looting During Protests

A South African CEO has been suspended for allegedly participating in looting during the recent protests in KwaZulu-Natala.

According to local media reports in South Africa, Qhawe Sithole, the CEO of Ubuntu Wealth Management has been suspended with immediate effect for looting a washing machine, a barstool, alcohol and braai accessories.

The organization through a statement added that investigations into the allegations have commenced thus the CEO remains suspended pending the outcome of the same.

“Once the board receives all facts to his case and [has] studied the findings, the board will take the recommended disciplinary action against the chief executive (or anyone else) as required,” the company COO, Mmangaliso Nxumalo said.

EISH: A CEO who was called out for in looting a washing machine, a bar stool, alcohol and braai accessories has been suspended. For some perspective, he is also a former Hilton College pupil – South Africa's most expensive school. People are hungry? #QhaweSithole #SAUnrest pic.twitter.com/DDW8e5s0rM — Sihle ✍🏿️📝 (@SihleMlambo_) July 15, 2021

Addressing the allegations, the CEO stated that he bought the items adding that he has receipts to back up his claims.

Sithole further termed the allegations a witch hunt stating that he had moved into a new place hence had acquired new furniture among other things for the house.

“I moved into a new place beginning of July. I was buying my furniture… and they just flipped this whole thing on me. I was moving furniture [on Tuesday] to my place and I’ve got all my receipts,” he told a local media.

Sithole has since been arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen goods.

The protests in South Africa have been going on for close to a week now following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma handed himself over to the authorities to start serving his 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court among other charges.

Following the arrest, protests erupted in different parts filled with mass looting and deaths.

