Wilson Sossion Officially Joins UDA as he Announces Bid to Run for Bomet Senatorial Seat

Wilson Sossion has officially joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) pledging to back Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

The former KNUT SG further announced his bid to run for the Bomet Senatorial seat.

Through a Facebook post, he announced that he is embarking on a journey to further popularize the UDA party in his region.

“They say charity begins at home, today in my residence, the elders of Motigo Sub location in Bomet Central have decided to endorse my senate aspirations in 2022. The elders have advised me to stick on the prize and avoid backing any politician but to support Deputy President William Ruto in his 2022 presidential bid as well as popularizing the newly formed party UDA,” he wrote.

This comes just two months after Sossion resigned as KNUT SG citing lack of support from the government.

Through a statement, Sossion pledged to continue his fight for trade union members adding that so much had been achieved under his tenure.

“However, KNUT success story has not gone without hitches and challenges which I still believe were stage-managed by people with ulterior motives and enemies of trade unionism and who also thought that Sossion was a threat to State security. I believe that a strong Union is not good for the government which is a great fallacy. A strong trade union is good for quality education,” the statement reads in part. Last month, there were speculations that Sossion had ditched ODM. However, he was quick to refute the claims stating that he was an ODM Party life member. Sossion was nominated into the County Assembly by the ODM Party. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

