Sossion Accuses TSC of Instigating Attacks Aimed at Crippling KNUT

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion has accused the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) of using attacks aimed to cripple the union.

Through a letter dated November 9, 2020, the SG intimated that his office has raised a number of concerns to the Labour CS Simon Chelugui’s office yet none of them has been addressed.

Sossion further claims that the TSC is on a mission to cripple the operations of KNUT by attacking the check-off systems.

For instance, Sossion says the check-off system was withdrawn for the months of July, August and December 2019. Ideally, he intimates that TSC has been offloading KNUT members massively contrary to the provisions of section 48 of Labour and Relations Act.

“All these matters have remained unresolved and your office has gone quiet about it whereas the TSC has continued to cripple the operations of Knut by attacking the check-off system, hence systematically, gradually diminishing the resources of the union,” Sossion said.

He added, “…messaging from TSC urging Knut leaders to change its leadership in the office of the secretary-general for the checkoff to be reinstated.”

Some of the concerns raised by Sossion include:

110 Knut offices have been shut down and property auctioned due to diminished resources which stopped services to its members.

KNUT staff in 110 branches have lost their salaries and medical cover and were evicted from houses.

Quite a number of the staff at the head office have been evicted from their houses because of the reduced income occasioned by the attack on the payroll.

Claims that its employees including the retired officers have lost medical covers, putting their lives at risk. Adding that it has lost its two branch staffers already (Paul Le and Xavier Miheso).

Union staff who have loans have been placed under CRB because of their inability to service their loans.

The National Executive Council cannot organize the Annual Delegates Conference for the second year running due to lack of funds.

