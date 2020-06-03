I Am Sorry The Black Lives Matter Protestors At US Embassy In Nairobi Left Before I Met Them – Ambassador Kyle McCarter

US ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter has denied declining to meet protesters who marched to the US embassy on Tuesday morning.

The peaceful demonstrators protested the death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in police custody.

Floyd is said to have been brutalized by Minneapolis police officers leading to his death.

McCarter, responding to online reports said he was willing to meet the protesters but they were turned away by the police before he could address them.

“Totally false. The protesters, (thankful that they were peaceful), were asked to leave by police before I could meet them & make my statement to them outside the gate, even though it was a security risk I was willing to take. So I posted the video. No contact info on letter btw (sic),” the US envoy tweeted.

The ambassador did however note that the police who brutalized Floyd, will be brought to book.

“The actions of the officers involved in the killing of George Floyd were poor and must result to justice and accountability to those involved.

“The voices of the American people, mine included, reflect their horror and anger at the repugnant acts of these officers. The police involved have been arrested, investigations are ongoing and I am confident that justice will prevail,” he said.

In a letter addressed to the ambassador, the protesters who knelt and chanted “Black Lives Matter”, condemned Floyd’s murder and called out police who continue to racially profile black people.

“George Floyd was murdered by a police officer empowered by the government you serve, who acted with the knowledge that the system will protect his actions and condemn Floyd.

“This perpetuates the narrative that a black body is a threat and its destruction is not only understood, but expected,” the statement read in part.

They also reckoned that the embassy’s silence on the matter was rather peculiar. They said, that keeping mum on the issue translated into endorsing the behaviour.

“You are complicit… A police force devoid of the requirement for police reforms, or adherence to the strict implementation of the rule of law.

“A police force funded and supported by the United States. Your silence endorses these tactics,” they continued.

Floyd’s death has seen protests all over the States with the revolution spilling over to the UK, France.

Thousands of Americans have accused President Donald Trump of starting a racial war. As a result, protesters have camped outside the White House.

Floyd will be laid to rest next week.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu