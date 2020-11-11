Sony To Venture Into The Drone Market With Own “AirPeak” Brand

Sony is planning to start building its own brand of Drones called “Airpeak”. The electronics company says it has been inspired to enter the market given the rapid adaptation of drones in day to day life.

“Sony has assigned the “Airpeak” brand to reflect its aspiration to contribute to the further evolvement and the creation of the unprecedented value through its imaging and sensing technology as well as 3R technologies (Reality, Real-time and Remote) in the drone area,” the company says.

Sony is specifically getting into the market to develop drones to be used in video creation. Their main target is the entertainment industry.

The company hopes to start recruiting partners to collaborate with in the professional space with a goal to get the project off the ground by 2021.

The current drone market is dominated by DJI (Da-Jiang Innovations) drones which come in different models and functionalities. The chinese company is considered to be a market leader in terms of quality, reliability and cost. Despite the availability of other brands in the market, a lot of professionals prefer the DJI drones.

Sony is a household name in the entertainment industry with its brand of home entertainment electronics spanning decades in the market. The company also ventured into the mobile phone territory and drones look like the next best bet as video creation techniques advance.

