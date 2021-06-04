Sony Sugar To Temporarily Suspend Operations

Sony Sugar is set to suspend operations temporarily for six weeks for maintenance works that will start on June 7.

In recent months, the company has been recording reduced productivity due to frequent breakdowns, according to managing director Stephen Ligawa.

“In view of this situation, Sony management has made a decision to temporarily shut the facility. We appreciate the tremendous support from stakeholders and further assure you of our commitment to serving you better,” said Ligawa.

The company has run for nine months without maintenance repairs, with the last repairs having been done between May and August 2020.

The repairs were to last for around seven months, meaning the machines are operating beyond their service date.

Ezra Okoth, the Kenya National Federation of Sugarcane Farmers secretary-general has asked farmers to be patient during the six weeks.

He has also asked the company to ensure mature sugarcane is harvested and processed.

