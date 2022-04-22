Sony Could Soon Bring Ads to PlayStation Games

Sony could soon introduce advertisements to free-to-play PlayStation games. The move aims to give game developers an opportunity to monetize their work and encourage them to develop more free-to-play games. According to a report by Online Publisher, the Insider, the ads will be rolled out by the end of the year.

Players will be rewarded for watching the ads which will appear in inconspicuous places within the game like billboards. The report indicates that Sony is yet to decide whether it would take a cut from the ad revenue although it is considering having developers and publishers pay for consumer data.

Read: Auka Gecheo Appointed New Cecafa Executive Director As Nick Musonye Steps Down

The news comes shortly after Microsoft announced plans for a similar project with free-to-play Xbox games. The Ads in free-to-play Xbox games ads are expected to to roll out this year. Microsoft has said it will not be taking a cut from the revenue, according to the Insider.

The report further says that Advertisers may need persuasion to join the scheme as Ads next to mature or violent content could be problematic. Tracking what users do after seeing an in-game ad could also be challenging. Microsoft has also expressed concern about the risk of adverts irritating gamers.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...