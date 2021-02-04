Sonko’s Woes Intensify As Bail Application Ruling Pushed To Next Week

Mike Sonko’s woes seem to intensify as his bail application ruling has been pushed to sometime next week.

According to magistrate Atambo who is handling the case, more time is needed for the final ruling to be compiled.

The bail ruling for the assault case has been pushed to February 9, 2021.

Yesterday, while appearing before the court in a case where he is charged with graft, the embattled former county boss broke down.

Sonko, who appeared before Milimani Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti, was asking the court for more for his new lawyers to familiarise themselves with the case before it can continue.

Last week Sonko informed the court that he had fired his lawyers, Cecil Miller and George Kithi, who have been representing him in Sh10m Web Tribe bribery case, which kicked off last year.

The new defense team includes Alfred Nyamu, John Khaminwa and Assa Nyakundi. An emotional Sonko, who is charged with abuse of office over the revenue collection tender, told the court that he needed at least two weeks to put his house in order as the magistrate asked him to compose himself. In yesterday's proceedings, the court heard that the former city boss is facing other charges at a Kiambu court for assault-related charges and is currently in custody pending a bail ruling scheduled for today, Thursday, February 4, 2021. Read Also: Mike Sonko Detained For Two More Days Sonko told the court that the assault charges against him on Tuesday were because he refused to withdraw an affidavit against Kristina Pratt, President Uhuru Kenyatta's sister. The former governor was charged with 12 counts, among them assault, robbery with violence, and destruction of property. According to the charge sheet seen by this writer, Sonko is said to have led a group of men to Buruburu Phase 4 in Kamukunji sub-county, Nairobi on May 25, 2019, where they assaulted Evans Obaga, George Chege, Paul Kahiga, and Charles Karori. Read Also: Journalists Barred As Sonko Is Arraigned At Heavily Guarded Kiambu Court He denied all the charges. Further reports indicated that Sonko had been dramatically whisked away to the high-security Kamiti Prison as the government prepared terror charges against the embattled city politician. He was, however, transferred back to Gigiri police station cells on Wednesday evening pending the hearing of an application in which the police seek to have him detained for 30 days as they carry out investigations over his alleged involvement in terrorist activities.