Sonko’s Mental Assessment Report Presented in Court As Ex-governor Out of Hospital

Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has been discharged from hospital, a week after he was freed on bail in the terror case against him.

The embattled former city boss had been admitted at the Nairobi Hospital for about a month after reportedly falling ill at the Gigiri Police Station where was being held over several offences.

City lawyer John Khaminwa told a Nairobi court on Friday that Sonko was discharged from the private health facility on Thursday.

Addressing the court during a morning court session where the Director of Public Prosecutions presented a sealed mental assessment report in Sonko’s graft case, the lawyer said his client’s doctors had advised him to take a two-week rest.

He urged the court to postpone the matter that had been scheduled for mention today to the end of March.

The court was also told that Magistrate Peter Ooko, who ordered the mental exam a fortnight ago, was indisposed.

Consequently, Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi told the parties, who the DPP said were not privy to the contents of the report, that the case will be mentioned on March 22 at noon for further directions.

Ooko had on March 4 directed that Sonko be examined by a government psychiatrist to confirm if he is fit to stand trial.

This was after the court was supplied with two medical reports, one from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and the other from a private doctor, which indicated the politician had bipolar condition.

The magistrate noted that while two medical reports showed that the besieged ex-governor has bipolar disorder, they did not properly capture the mentally unfit issue.

“I direct that Sonko be again examined by a government psychiatrist who should confirm if he is fit to stand trial,” he said.

In the case, Sonko, Fredrick Odhiambo trading as Yiro enterprises, ROG Security limited and its director Antony Otieno Ombok alias Jamal have denied charges of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, conflict of interest, money laundering and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

Sonko, who claims he is a victim of political witch hunt, has a number of other pending matters in court related to assault and robbery with violence.

