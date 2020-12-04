Sonko’s Fate Lies In Hands Of Senators As Speaker Lusaka Notified Of Impeachment

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has been notified of the resolution of the Nairobi County Assembly to impeach Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

Sonko’s Thursday impeachment was supported by 88 out of 122 MCAs. Two MCAs voted against the motion which was tabled by Minority Leader Michael Ogada.

There were 58 members in the assembly while others signed in virtually.

“In accordance with Section 33 (2) of the County Governments Act, 2012 and Standing Order 67 (7) of the Nairobi City County Assembly Standing Orders, I hereby forward to you the said resolution of the County Assembly for your further action, ” the Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura notified Lusaka in a letter dated December 4.

Sonko’s fate now lies in the hands of the Senate which will vote to either uphold or reject his impeachment.

Read: Governor Sonko Impeached As 88 MCAs Vote In Favour Of Motion

Sonko was impeached on the following grounds: Gross Violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and Crimes Under National law.

Sonko, who was in Kwale with at least 57 MCAs during his impeachment, claimed that the vote was rigged.

The embattled governor claimed that over 70 MCAs had filed complaints with the police “on impersonation of their emails by rogue assembly officials who want to interfere with online voting.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu