Sonko’s Bid To Block Ann Kananu’s Appointment As Nairobi Deputy Governor Thrown Out

A cross-petition filed by impeached governor Mike Sonko in a bid to block the vetting of Ann Kananu Mwenda as Deputy Governor appointee has been thrown out.

Sonko had moved to the anti corruption court seeking to bar petitioner Peter Agoro from withdrawing his case that barred vetting of Ms Kananu.

According to Justice Hedwig Ongundi, the petition (by Sonko) had not been paid for, hence it could not affect the withdrawal of Agoro’s case.

This now leaves open ground for Kananu to be hastily vetted by the county assembly and sworn in as the deputy governor.

Consequently, in Sonko’s absence following impeachment, Kananu will take over as the Nairobi governor and later appoint a deputy governor.

Last week, the High Court suspended the scheduled Nairobi gubernatorial by-election following a petition filed by Sonko challenging his impeachment.

In his ruling, Judge Antony Mrima suspended a gazette notice by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) which set February 18 as the day to elect a new governor.

