Sonko Links Withdrawal Of Security, Drivers To Recent Meeting With DP Ruto

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has addressed reports that Deputy President William Ruto had a hand in his recent threat to end County takeover deal with the National Government.

Sonko had last week indicated that plans are underway to end the deed of transfer that saw four key county functions placed under the care of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) office headed by Director General Major General Mohamed Badi.

The City Hall boss cited frustration by government officials who he accused of having hijacked the process as the reason for the second thoughts.

Reports in a section of the media indicated that Sonko made the revelations a day after a meeting with the DP at his Karen home. Some went ahead to allude that the governor had joined the DP’s camp, team Tanga Tanga.

It has also emerged that the governor on Friday lost his lost drivers and bodyguards at both his Upper Hill private office and Mua Hills residence.

But the governor has come out guns blazing linking the “frustrations and humiliation” to the recent meeting he had with the DP.

In a post on Facebook on Monday, the governor wondered why some people would think that he had joined the DP’s camp for simply agreeing to meet him.

Sonko went ahead to reveal that a fortnight ago he met ODM leader Raila Odinga and no one said anything about the meeting that took place at the former Prime Minister’s Upper Hill office.

“Kwani being invited by the DP to his office is what you call Tanga Tanga? When Raila went with the DP to Tuju’s house, does that mean Raila is in Tanga Tanga? Two weeks ago Raila invited me to his Upperhill office and I went to see him, why didn’t you people say I had joined ODM? When the President meets with DP, is the President in Tanga Tanga?” Sonko posed.

“If any leader be it Kalonzo, Mudavadi, Wetangula, or even the DP and Raila again, invites me for a meeting, I will honour that invitation for the respect I have for all our leaders.”

Sonko added that he has every right to meet the DP and no one should use such meetings to embarrass or frustrate him as the dark days are over.

“We have democracy and freedom of association in Kenya. Musiniletee Bwana the dark days za kufinya watu sehemu nyeti na pakari are over. This frustration, humiliating and embarassment won’t last forever. There is a Living God in heaven who sees everything and whose time is the best, ” he added.

Sonko loses security

The Ministry of Interior reportedly withdrew Sonko’s security after he declined to assent to a bill allocating Ksh15 billion to NMS.

Sonko referred Nairobi County Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2020 back to the assembly, saying amendments in it contravened provisions of the law.

“I do hereby refuse to assent to the bill for the reasons contained in the attached memorandum, and accordingly, I do hereby refer the bill back to the Assembly for consideration in accordance with section 24(3) (4) and (5) of the County Governments Act,” he said in an letter dated April 15.

Sonko has been at loggerheads with the NMS boss for weeks now. The governor recently accused Badi of overstepping his mandate.

According to Sonko, Badi did not communicate his intentions to transfer 6,052 employees from City Hall to NMS.

The latest comes at a time the Jubilee party is said to be on its death bed following the deteriorating relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy.

