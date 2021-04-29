Sonko Wants Defamation Case Filed by PS Kibicho Settled Out of Court

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko wants to settle out of court a case in which he is accused of uttering defamatory remarks against Interior CS Karanja Kibicho.

Appearing before Justice Msagha Mbongoli on Thursday, PS Kibicho’s lawyer Fred Ngatia said he received the proposal from the defense lawyer, Evans Ondieki.

“I have received a proposal from Ondieki for a possible settlement. We ask that we come back on June 8 for settlement,” Ngatia said.

Read: I’ve Had Enough Of Sonko – PS Kibicho Says As He Threatens Legal Action

In January, the ex-county chief was barred from making defamatory remarks.

Through his lawyer, PS Kibicho said that Sonko associated him with individual(s) involved in land grabbing during a rally held in Dagoretti South on January 24.

Sonko was also said to have claimed that the PS was involved in post poll violence back in 2017.

Read Also: PS Kibicho Presents Himself At DCI Offices Over 2017 Chaos Claims Made By Sonko

The principal secretary said that Sonko did not bother to investigate his statements which have tarnished his image and reputation.

“Sonko published the words being fully aware that they were false and with reckless disregard on the impact the words would have against me,” he said.

“Sonko’s sole purpose is to tarnish my reputation and to divert public attention from the unfolding situations as the former Nairobi Governor.”

Read Also: Sonko Barred From Uttering Defamatory Remarks Against PS Kibicho

PS Kibicho further argued that the defamatory remarks have seen public attention diverted from Sonko to himself.

Prior to the court case, Sonko was summoned by DCI boss George Kinoti after the complainant presented himself before the investigative body.

Sonko, on the other hand, dismissed as “laughable” the DCI summon.

“I find it laughable that police consider speaking the truth as an offence of undermining the authority of a public officer. How ridiculous. It is also absurd that they consider what I said as amounting to incitement to violence,” he said.

Sonko also noted that Kenya is not a police state, “we live in a democratic country, and nobody in Kenya is above the law, regardless of the office they hold.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu