Sonko Wants Court To Allow Travel To South Africa For Hip Replacement Surgery

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is seeking the court’s permission to travel to South Africa for surgery.

According to the ex-county chief’s doctor, Dr Esther Wekesa, he is dire need of hip replacement surgery and has already developed arthritis.

“If left untreated, avascular necrosis can lead to severe complications such as bone collapse or even fracture,” Wekesa said in documents filed in court.

Should Sonko travel to Mzansi, he will be attended to by a Dr Robert Van Der Plank who apparently came highly recommended.

Read: Sonko Petitions High Court For Immediate Release From “Illegal Detention”

Dr Plank cannot travel to Kenya at the moment but will review Sonko in Johannesburg.

“I have spoken with Dr. Plank on phone and email about taking up the case but he has not been to Kenya in the last 2 years and says he won’t be coming anytime soon,” the report reads.

Meanwhile, two other suspects charged with terrorism alongside Sonko, have been released unconditionally after spending 26 days behind bars.

Lawyer Danstan Omari told the court that the duo who were only facing charges for being close associates of Sonko, contracted Covid-19 while in custody.

The prosecution declined to charge the two after concluding investigations.

The trial magistrate will give further directions on the medical report on March 3.

Sonko has for the past two weeks been receiving treatment after he allegedly developed stomach complications.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu