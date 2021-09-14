“Cash-strapped” Sonko Wants Back Sh15 Million Deposited as Bail in Graft Case

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko wants the court to refund him Sh15 million deposited as bail in his graft case.

Sonko wants to substitute the cash bail with other assets worth Sh30 million which was set as bond during his release.

According to the ex-county chief, he needs the money to fend for his family as his accounts have been frozen.

“I am asking the court to be allowed to deposit security in place of the cash bail to enable me access the money for purposes of attending to my health, paying school fees for my children, pay my lawyers and cater for my daily needs and those of my family,” said Sonko, adding that he is without a source of income.

His lawyer, Philip Kaingu, argued that the prosecution will not suffer prejudice if his client is refunded the money.

“The corruption cases against him have proceeded well with more than 10 witnesses which means there is no risk of him absconding court. It is in the interest that he be allowed to substitute the cash bail to enable him fend for his family,” stated the defence lawyer.

In December 2019, Sonko was charged with graft following links with irregular and illegal procurement of tenders worth Sh357 million.

He was charged with over 20 counts, among them conspiracy to commit crime of corruption, money laundering, acquisition of proceeds of crime, abuse of office, conflict of interest among others.

It was said that he received Sh39 million in bribes.

During his release, Sonko individually raised Sh5 million while friends and family raised the remaining Sh10 million.

He denied claims that the Sh10 million was paid by deputy governor Anne Kananu. She was the treasurer, he said.

