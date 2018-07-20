Sonko To Upgrade Gikomba Market Into A High-rise Business Centre (Photos)

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has proposed to turn Gikomba market into a modern state-of-the-art market with 5 floors and 525 stalls.

Sonko says the county will collaborate with the national government to turn East Africa’s biggest open air market into a high-rise business centre that will accommodate all its current traders.

“The Nairobi City County Government will work together with the State Department of Housing, Urban Development and Public Works to ensure the building complies with all the safety and environment regulations,” the governor said.

The county boss also noted that CCTV surveillance cameras will be fitted especially with the recent fire outbreaks.

The market caught fire on June 28, claiming 15 lives and more than 60 people sustaining injuries.

“Among the installations to be considered during the construction of the new market is the connection of water, electricity, expansion of the sewer system in the area, installation of flood lights and well-fitted CCTV surveillance among others.

The construction of the new Gikomba Market will put to an end the perennial fire disasters at the market that has led to loss of lives and properties,” he added.

In the building plans shared on social media, the first floor of the proposed market will have a cold room for 25 fish mongers and 76 clothes stalls.

