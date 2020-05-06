Sonko Threatens To Sue PS Karanja Kibicho At ICC Over Crimes Against Humanity

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has threatened to pursue legal action against Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho over what he termed as crimes against humanity.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday, Sonko said he will sue PS Kibicho, Nairobi Regional Commander (RC) Wilson Njega and Nairobi Regional Police Commander Philip Ndolo at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for evicting Kariobangi residents from their houses in spite of a court order barring the exercise

More than 5,000 people who were living in the sewage slum estate were on Sunday left homeless after the government demolished their houses to reclaim the land.

“The elderly, Children and their Mothers are sleeping in the rains, what a curse? Let me study the Rome statues and engage the local and international lawyers to deal with this issue because this is a serious crime against humanity and this is the right time PS Interior Karanja Kibicho, Nairobi RC Wilson Njega and Nairobi Regional Police Commander Philip Ndolo MUST be taken to ICC for breaching articles 1.5, 53 and 7(1)(k) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, ” Sonko said adding that President Uhuru Kenyatta was not aware just how his men at Harambee house are “messing this country”.

Sonko said the government officials had, in the same way, defied court orders barring the state from interfering with the Sonko Rescue Team (SRT) activities in the county.

The embattled county boss said the officials had vandalized sanitising booths, seized face masks and stopped the team from fumigation the city streets hence frustrating his efforts to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

By doing so, Sonko said, the officials had committed crimes against humanity recognized by the Rome Statute and ICC.

“The Defendants have also deployed intimidation and violence against humanitarian workers of the Sonko Rescue Team to stop them from giving emergency assistance from residents in informal settlements, ” a draft petition by Sonko reads.

“Finally, the Defendants have been evicting and displacing populations during Covid-19 pandemic without justification for example in Kariobangi North without justification or court order thousands of Nairobi City residents exposed to the deadly virus out in the cold with nowhere to go or forced to move to other neighbourhoods to put up with relatives against social distancing rules.

“These actions by the Defendants appear calculated to endanger the life of Nairobi City Residents especially in the informal settlements where the Plaintiff has overwhelming support in an effort to further their well-orchestrated political agenda of punishing a section of Nairobi City Residents for their political choices.”



Sonko stated that he won’t be engaging his current lawyers in the case as they have been intimidated while pursuing the termination of the Nairobi deed of transfer of functions to the national government.

He called on any lawyer interested in helping him take Ps Kibicho and his “accomplices” to Hague, to contact him.

Since the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) took over four key county functions Sonko has been at loggerheads with the state accusing Kibicho, his Interior boss Fred Matiang’i unnamed government officials of intimidating him.

The governor recently threatened to end the takeover citing frustration by the government officials who he accused of having hijacked the process.

