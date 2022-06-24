Sonko, Thang’wa Remain Barred From Running for Office After Court Ruling

The High Court on Friday ruled that it lacks the authority to judge aapirants’ integrity issues.

The decision was made by a three-judge bench comprising of; David Majanja, Murungi Thande, and Enock Mwota.

“Petitions by civil rights bodies and activist Okiya Omutatah are general in nature and have not raised any particular integrity issues,” ruled the judges.

The applications submitted to them to decide whether Mike Sonko, Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama, and UDA Kiambu senatorial candidate Karungo Thang’wa should be prohibited from running in the general election were premature, they said.

The courts ruled that pre-election challenges should be resolved by the IEBC tribunal, thus the three are still prohibited from running in the elections in August.

“We lack jurisdiction to entertain the petition on integrity issues about Sonko and others,” ruled Justice Majanja.

More follows

