Governor Sonko Suspends Arrests By County Askaris

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has suspended all arrests by County Askaris until Coronavirus pandemic is contained.

This, according to Sonko will curb the spread of COVID-19 that has since engulfed the country.

In a statement circulated online, embattled Sonko has directed the acting County Secretary Justus Kathenge to facilitate the directive with immediate effect.

He accounts that the move was triggered by the judiciary where all court operations have been suspended making it hard for suspects to be arraigned within 24 hours as mandated by the constitution.

“Furthermore, many suspects are held in county vehicles for long periods of time before arraignment, and that environment violates WHO guidelines on exposure to Covid-19,” reads the statement.

The first case detailing a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 in the country was announced on March 12, 2020, by the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Ever since two or more cases have since been confirmed with other counties reporting scares with patients said to exhibit COVID-19 like symptoms.

Earlier, a 47-year-old Kenyan man was isolated at Londiani Sub-County Hospital in Kericho County after exhibiting coronavirus (COVID-19)-like symptoms.

Reports indicated that the man, a cleric, was rushed to the facility after he complained of severe cough and weak joints after arriving recently from Mombasa where he was attending a meeting.

He was rushed to the hospital by his wife, with Kahawa Tungu indicating that the samples were sent to Nairobi for specialized analysis.

However, according to a police incident report, the case was reported on Saturday at midnight but only made public on Monday.

“There are 117 isolation beds set aside and available in public and private hospitals across the county,” said Prof Chepkwony.