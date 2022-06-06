Sonko Sues IEBC For Blocking His Mombasa Gubernatorial Bid

Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has sued the IEBC for blocking his Mombasa Gubernatorial bid.

Sonko, through his lawyers, says the decision by the IEBC to bar him from the Mombasa Gubernatorial bid is unconstitutional and unprocedural. He thus wants the judiciary to review the orders.

“That there is an urgent need for the court to review its orders so that the ends of justice are sought. The applicants’ impeachment proceedings have not been concluded and are currently pending before the Supreme Court…” the court papers read in part.

On Saturday, the IEBC disqualified the former County boss from seeking an elective post.

IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati stated that Mike Sonko, Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and former Kiambu CEC Karungo wa Thang’wa were ineligible to seek elective office on grounds that they were impeached.

“The Commission’s position is that Article 75 of the Constitution is self-speaking and self-executing…. Therefore the three aspirants who have been removed from public office through impeachment are disqualified from contesting in the elections,” Chebukati said.

