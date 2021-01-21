Sonko Storms Capitol Hill Demanding To Meet Raila Odinga

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko on Thursday stormed Capitol Hill Square Nairobi, demanding to meet ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Reliable sources intimated to Kahawa Tungu that Sonko arrived in the offices earlier in the day, and found Mr Odinga in a meeting hence he had to wait to be invited after the meeting.

Sonko, upon realizing that Raila’s meeting was taking longer than expected, stormed out a frustrated man.

“He had not booked an appointment to be included in Baba’s (Raila’s) itinerary of the day, so everyone was surprised to see him,” said our source.

The official spokesman of the ODM leader has not been reachable for comment.

Sonko was impeached late in 2020 over gross violation of the Constitution, misuse of office, and corruption.

Since his impeachment, Sonko joined Deputy President William Ruto who has been running a 2022 Presidential campaign against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to suspend early campaigns.

Recently, Sonko lashed out at the President, saying that he should be impeached.

Seemingly, Sonko has not been fully embraced at the DP’s camp and is seeking refuge elsewhere, most probably in the ODM party as he looks to redeem his failing political career.

The former governor, who regrets surrendering key county functions to the national government leading to the fallout with President Kenyatta, described the Head of State as a man of double standards.

Sonko’s utterances have not rested well with the President, who shook hands with Raila in 2018 in a bid to bring peace and stability into the country.

