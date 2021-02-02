Sonko Spends Night Behind Bars After Declining To Record Statement

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko spent the night behind bars after honouring summons from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to a local daily, the ex-county boss spent the night at Muthaiga Police Station and was on Tuesday morning picked up for further questioning at the DCI HQs along Kiambu Road.

Those privy to the details told the daily that Sonko who had moved to court to protect himself from appearing before the investigators had declined to record a statement on utterances made against Interior PS Karanja KIbicho.

Last week, Justice Msagha Mbogholi gagged Sonko from uttering defamatory remarks against PS Kibicho hence his declining to record a statement on the matter.

It is then that the investigators informed him of other charges including seven counts of robbery with violence and five counts relating to assault.

One of the incidents allegedly took place at a Kindergarten in Buruburu estate, Nairobi in 2019 following a visit by the embattled former county chief.

His defense team; John Khaminwa, Assa Nyakundi, Evans Ondieki and George Kithi, tried to get him out on bail but were unsuccessful.

Police are likely to file a miscellaneous application on Tuesday for them to continue holding him as they probe the alleged crimes further.

“I have reasons to believe that you Mike Sonko Mbuvi Gideon Kioko has some information that can assist me in my investigations,” said DCI head of investigations John Kariuki.

Sonko’s woes began after he claimed that he, PS Kibicho and the “deep state” stage-managed violence in 2017.

