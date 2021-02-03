Sonko Sheds Tears In Court As He Pleads For More Time In Graft Case [Video]

Embattled former Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko on Wednesday burst into tears as he appeared in court in a case where he is charged with graft.

Sonko, who appeared before Milimani Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti, was asking the court for more for his new lawyers to familiarise themselves with the case before it can continue.

Last week Sonko informed the court that he had fired his lawyers, Cecil Miller and George Kithi.

The new defence team include Alfred Nyamu, John Khaminwa and Assa Nyakundi.

An emotional Sonko told the court that he needed at least two weeks to put his house in order as the magistrate asked him to compose himself.

In today’s proceedings, the court heard that the former city boss is facing other charges at a Kiambu court for assault-related charges and is currently in custody pending bail ruling scheduled for Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Sonko told the court that the assault charges against him on Tuesday were because he refused to withdraw an affidavit against Kristina Pratt, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister.

The former governor was charged with 12 counts, among them assault, robbery with violence, and destruction of property.

According to the charge sheet seen by this writer, Sonko is said to have led a group of men to Buruburu Phase 4 in Kamukunji sub-county, Nairobi on May 25, 2019, where they assaulted Evans Obaga, George Chege, Paul Kahiga, and Charles Karori.

He denied all the charges.

Sonko was charged with economic crimes in December 2019 over misappropriation of Ksh357 million from county coffers.

He denied all the charges including conspiracy to commit crime of corruption, money laundering, acquisition of proceeds of crime, abuse of office, conflict of interest among others.

