Sonko Sends Two Staffers On Leave Following False Death Alert

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has sent two employees on compulsory leave after they sent a false death alert.

In a tweet, the county chief announced the demise of former Health CEC Dr Robert Ayisi.

“It is with great sorrow and sadness that I announce the death of Dr. Robert Ayisi……. He will be remembered for his role in streamlining the health sector in Nairobi county. My deepest condolences to his family, relatives and friends,” a tweet that has since been deleted read in part.

Reports indicated that Dr Ayisi was not dead as claimed but was receiving treatment at Mater Hospital’s High Dependency Unit (HDU).

In his retraction through his communications director Elkana Jacob, Sonko said he would personally apologize to Dr Ayisi’s family.

“There was a technicality that happened. Some of our staff sent out the alert without proper consultation,” Elkana said.

The two aforementioned employees have been sent on leave pending investigations as to why they sent the alert without consulting the Ayisi family.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu