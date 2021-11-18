Sonko Released the Videos as an Act of Revenge – Justice Chitembwe Claims

Justice Said Chitembwe has accused former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko of releasing disparaging videos of him out of anger.

Speaking to KTN’s Sophia Wanuna on Wednesday night, the judge who was linked to bribery, said the former county boss was unhappy that his petition challenging Anne Kananu’s swearing in did not sail through.

“It is not a coincidence that the videos are released on the day of Anne Kananu’s swearing-in. He was angry the petition did not go through. He is on record asking why I dismissed the case yet I am his uncle. The videos were released out of anger,” he said.

He added that he and Sonko enjoyed a cordial relationship until he (Chitembwe) gave the greenlight for Kananu’s swearing in.

Chitembwe also claimed that the videos leaked by Sonko on his social media platforms on Tuesday were edited to malign his image.

He alleged that he knew about the existence of the said videos in July.

“I have no problem. Let the videos go round because they are edited to fit a particular narrative. Some parts have been left. I knew about the existence of the videos in July and it was just a matter of when they would be out,” he stated.

Asked whether the man soliciting for a bribe on his behalf is indeed his brother, the judge said: “That man is not my brother, not my uncle and our parents are not related. However, I have known him for over 10 years because we both come from Kwale.”

He told Wanuna that the video was taken after a client seeking to buy land from Sonko asked him for advise to avoid being duped.

“He pleaded with me to allow him come to my house with the politician whom I had cut links with earlier. He was afraid he might be conned. I allowed the three of them to come to my house,” Chitembwe clarified.

“We were not trying to compromise any court case that day. They were pursuing appellants in a certain case, asking them to withdraw the matter for an out of court settlement.”

To those calling for his removal from office, Chitembwe urged them to follow the due process as he is ready to defend himself.

