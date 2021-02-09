Sonko Released On Sh300,000 Bond In Assault Case

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been released on Sh300,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount in the assault case.

The prosecution had sought to have his bail denied but although the judge was not convinced on why Sonko should not be given bail or bond.

According to the charge sheet detailing the assault case, Sonko is said to have led a group of men to Buruburu Phase 4 in Kamukunji sub-county, Nairobi on May 25, 2019, where they assaulted Evans Obaga, George Chege, Paul Kahiga, and Charles Karori.

He denied all the charges.

Earlier, he had been rushed to Nairobi hospital with stomach complications. Reports indicated that the besieged ex-county chief was taken to the health facility aboard an ambulance.

Appearing before Kiambu Law Courts Sonko was accompanied by a paramedic by his side who kept checking on his health.

His lawyer John Khaminwa said that they were working “round the clock” to ensure their client honored his court date.

Over the weekend, police cracked down on his close aides, arresting some and searching their houses.

This is in relation to allegations of terrorism activities that the governor is facing as well as the military like attires that his aides had worn.

Reports indicated that few aides had their houses searched while ideally adding that 7 of them were arrested on Friday and Saturday by plainclothes detectives, some outside City Hall, some from their Nairobi homes and some on the road.

Items including knives, jungle camouflage military-type uniforms, and many others were seized. Two of his aides, Clifford Ouko and Benjamin Ochieng were arrested last week and produced at the Kahawa West law court in Kamiti Prison for allegedly attempting to rescue Sonko. The prosecution wants them detained for 30 days, pending investigations. The magistrate however ordered that they get detained until today, Monday when they appear for the hearing of the application to have them detained for 30 days.