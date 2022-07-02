Sonko Recommends A Prophetess for Ailing Conjestina Achieng’

Mike Sonko has come to the aid of ailing former boxer Conjestina Achieng’ fronting a prophetess to her.

This request was put forward by Conjestina’s son Charltone.

“I’m truly saddened by this WhatsApp message from Conjestina’s son. Our leaders are busy campaigning while one of our shujaas who once made this country proud is currently languishing in poverty and needs help due to her ill health.

“I have singlehandedly helped her before, taken her to various hospitals and rehabilitation centres including Nairobi County rehabilitation centre in Parklands, Diani Beach among others where she gets full recovery and discharged then when she gets back to shags after a while gets worse again.

“Through her Son the family believes she needs prayers and are proposing taking her to Pastor Ezekiel. They have been appealing for help but none of our leaders has heeded to their cry,” the former Nairobi Governor narrated on Facebook.

“Despite my busy court schedule and tribulations I have decided to continue helping her including taking her to Mtumishi prophetess Mary Kagendo for prayers.”

Sonko has also dispatched a team to go fetch Conjestina from her rural home in Siaya.

“I am just now dispatching a car with my team to Siaya to facilitate her movement and I’m also humbly appealing to any well wisher who’s willing to help tusaidiane sote kwa huyu shujaa in any little ways we can through the son Charltone – 0724280472.”

