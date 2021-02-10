Sonko Petitions High Court For Immediate Release From “Illegal Detention”

Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has moved to the High Court seeking an order for his immediate release from police custody.

Sonko, who is currently admitted at the Nairobi Hospital after developing stomach aches at Gigiri Police Station, where he had been detained for over a week, wants to be freed pending the hearing of a terror-related case against him.

Through his lawyer John Khaminwa the embattled former county boss termed his continued detention illegal.

He was arrested on February 1 after he presented himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road for interrogation over remarks on “staged” 2017 post-election chaos.

Since his arrest, Sonko has been charged with several counts of assault and robbery with violence with the DCI seeking to detain him for 30 days to probe terror links.

In his petition, Sonko seeks to be released from custody on grounds that he has been subjected to psychological, mental and physical torture which is tantamount to inhuman and degrading treatment.

Decrying what he termed as trumped-up charges, Sonko, who is also facing graft charges, said authorities were blocking his family, relatives and friends from seeing him.

On the terror case before Kahawa Law Courts, Sonko denied terror links saying the military fatigue he was spotted wearing is easily accessible in local markets.

“These clothes are easily available at Gikomba, Eastleigh, Mutindwa, Ngara and Kenyatta markets,” he says.

He said it’s absurd that the state was accusing him of conducting acts of terrorism when he was being protected by so many police officers when he was governor.

“In August 2017 after I was elected the governor, the state enhanced my safety by deploying up to 20 bodyguards, including two officers from the Recce Squad who ordinarily protect the President,” Sonko says.

Urging the High Court to halt his prosecution in alleged graft, Sonko linked his woes to a recent fallout with top government officials.

“I am aware that the state with malice and intent to persecute me has resurrected criminal cases which had collapsed in 1998 through to 2001,” he said.

“I am aware that the rapid succession of these cases instituted with military efficiency never seen before is a clear indication that this is a political persecution.”

Yesterday, a Kiambu Court freed Sonko on Sh300,000 bond in the assault and robbery with violence case.

On the same day, Kahawa West Chief Magistrate Diana Kavedza said she will rule on an application to detain the ex-governor for 30 days over terror charges once he is discharged from hospital.

