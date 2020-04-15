Mike Sonko: People Should Take Alcohol to Prevent Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s move to donate alcohol alongside other foodstuffs to residents of Nairobi as part of aid during Coronavirus (COVID-19) menace has elicited mixed reactions.

A section of netizens castigated him for being insensitive alluding that people needed food more than alcohol while others applauded him.

The Governor, however, defended his move by stating that alcohol would help keep people safe and prevent COVID-19.

Further, he defended his decision by referencing the World Health Organization, which is a misleading assertion.

“Kenyans under lockdown in Nairobi will receive150ml bottles of Hennessy, masks and hand sanitizers in the food pack, the package which we give to our people to keep themselves safe during this period,” said Sonko in a video he circulated on social media.

On countless occasions, WHO debunked the myth that consuming alcohol protected people from contracting COVID-19. Online reports also indicate that excessive consumption of alcohol exposes one to other health issues that would complicate things and rather put them in compromising positions that risk contracting the virus.

For instance, one might be too drunk or intoxicated to an extent that they forget to wash their hands with soap and water or ideally fail to wear essential masks.

According to WHO guidelines on the precautionary measures to be undertaken, a person is expected to continuously wash their hands with soap and water after coming into contact with surfaces that are most likely to transmit the virus. Also, sanitizers with at least 60 percent alcohol are advised to be used.

one should ideally wear a mask while in open-air as well as social distance by avoiding gatherings and crowds.

Currently, there are 216 positive confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country with 9 fatalities and 41 recoveries.

Following the outbreak of the virus, different politicians and caregivers have come out to make donations that would aid families affected by the tough economic times.

Sonko was among the leaders who made donations and supported different families through the Sonko rescue team. However, on April 8, 2020 he claimed that his efforts to help netizens were being frustrated following the directive by the state to have all donations channeled through the Ministry of Health.

Here are some reactions to the video:

