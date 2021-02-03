Sonko, MPs Simba Arati, Silvanus Osoro Named and Shamed By NCIC

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, Members of Parliament Simba Arati, Silvanus Osoro and Johana Ng’eno have become the first politicians in the history of Kenya to be listed on the list of shame released by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) on Wednesday.

In a press briefing, NCIC Chairman Dr Samuel Kobia said the Commission had started to work on a list of fame and shame Pursuant to NCIC Act(2008) Section 26(2b) which gives power to the watchdog to “publish the names of persons or institutions whose words or conduct may undermine or have undermined or contributed towards undermining good ethnic relations, or who are involved in ethnic discrimination or the propagation of ethnic hate”.

The NCIC boss said Sonko and Ng’eno (MP for Emurua Dikir) were included in the list of shame over their “divisive” utterances that may stir up hatred.

MPs Arati (Dagoretti North) and Osoro (South Mugirango) were shamed over a Monday fistfight in Kisii during the burial of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi father’s burial.

Dr Kobia added that the Commission had also included in the list of shame the names of goons involved in recent Githurai and Barma market chaos.

“We will be monitoring closely on monthly basis starting with January this year those who will not be compliant with what is provided for in the Act, as well as Chapter six of the Constitution, ” said Dr Kobia.

According to Dr Kobia, politicians and any Kenyan who will appear in the list three times will not be eligible to vie for elective office.

This, Dr Kobia said, will be achieved by working closely with other agencies including the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

On the list of fame, the Commission honoured Fafi MP Hon. Abdikarim Osman Mohamed and Njoro counterpart Charity Kathambi for upholding chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya that touches on matters leadership and integrity.

Dr Kobia said the MPs had gone out of their way to help deal with violence.

