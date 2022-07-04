in SPORTS

PHOTOS: Sonko Makes Good Promise, Secures Conjestina Achieng’ Admission

Conjestina Achieng
Conjestina Achieng

Former boxer Conjestina Achieng’ has been admitted for rehabilitation to a Mombasa hospital.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko secured her admission at the Mombasa Women Empowerment Network Hospital in Miritini.

The 44-year-old, who has battled mental-related issues will remain at that facility until she fully recovers.

Over the weekend, the former Nairobi County boss promised to come to the aid of ailing boxer Conjestina Achieng’ fronting a prophetess to her.

This request was put forward by Conjestina’s son Charltone.

“I’m truly saddened by this WhatsApp message from Conjestina’s son. Our leaders are busy campaigning while one of our shujaas who once made this country proud is currently languishing in poverty and needs help due to her ill health,” Sonko wrote on social media.



