Sonko Leaks: JSC Summons Ex-governor In Justice Chitembwe Probe

Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has been summoned by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to testify against besieged High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe.

In a letter seen by this writer, Sonko has been directed to appear before the commission on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 9am to give his testimony in the graft probe against Justice Chitembwe.

The former county chief is one of the petitioners who want Chitembwe removed from office over impropriety and gross misconduct.

The judge was adversely mentioned in secretly-recorded videos published by Sonko on social media in the past few days.

“The attention of the JSC has been drawn to several video clips, some media posts, cell phone recordings released by you in which Hon Justice Said Juma Chitembwe’s conduct as a Judge has been brought to question. Consequently, the JSC resolved to initiate proceedings against Hon. Said Juma Chitembwe on its own motion pursuant to the provisions of Article 168 (1) and (2) of the Constitution,” JSC Secretary Anne Amadi said in the letter dated November 23.

“This is, therefore, to notify you, pursuant to the provisions of Article 252 (3)(b) of the Constitution and Section 42 Part VIII of the Judicial Service Act No. 1 of 2011, that the JSC will require your personal attendance to testify as a witness in the aforesaid matter which will proceed for the oral hearing on Tuesday 14th, December 2021 at 9:00am at the JSC offices at Re-insurance Plaza Building Podium Floor, Taifa Road.”

Sonko is further required to appear in person at the Judicial Service Commission Offices within seven days to record a statement on the circumstances surrounding the matter.

“Take notice that pursuant to the provisions of Section 46 Part VIII of the Judicial Service Act. No. 1 of 2011, it is an offence for any person to disobey any order made by the Commission or a Committee,” the letter adds.

Sonko Leaks

Some of the videos shared by Sonko show the events leading to the politician’s impeachment and Justice Chitembwe’s alleged involvement in fraudulent dealings in his chambers.

In one of the clips, Justice Chitembwe’s alleged brother Amana Saidi Jirani confidently confesses to being the bona fide proxy to the judge.

The judge has, however, denied the allegations insisting that Sonko edited and manipulated the videos to malign his name.

