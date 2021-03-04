Sonko Is Bipolar, Mentally Unfit To Stand Trial – Court Told

A Nairobi court has ordered that former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko undergoes a psychiatrist to affirm whether he is fit to stand trial.

This was after a doctor at Aga Khan Hospital submitted a report showing that the former county chief was mentally unfit to stand trial.

Magistrate Peter Ooko did, however, note that while two medical reports show that the besieged ex-governor has bipolar disorder, they do not properly capture the mentally unfit issue.

Ooko ordered that Sonko be examined by a psychiatrist at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

The matter will be mentioned on March 12.

Earlier, there was drama in court after the magistrate handling Sonko’s graft case stormed out of the courtroom.

The session became disorderly after the defense lawyers accused Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti of not listening to them, raising allegations of bias.

Ogoti declined an application by Sonko to recuse himself from hearing one of his fraud cases.

“The same way this court holds the party with respect is the same way the court demands respect from the parties. They must submit to the rule of law,” stated Magistrate Ogoti.

According to Ogoti, asking the court to recuse itself amounts to threat, adding that there’s no evidence of personal bias.

“The applicant having been represented by able lawyers instead of filing an appeal opted for recusal, this is conduct meant to threaten a judicial office. I do find no evidence of bias and hereby dismiss the application for it has no merit,” ruled Ogoti.

The hearing of the matter will continue on March 15.

