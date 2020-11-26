Sonko In Trouble As 86 MCAs Sign Impeachment Motion

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko risks losing his job after the County’s ward representatives tabled an impeachment motion against him on Thursday.

While moving the notice of impeachment, Minority Leader Michael Ogada said 86 out of 122 members had appended signatures in support of the motion.

This surpasses the threshold of 42 signatures required to initiate the process of impeaching the governor.

The MCAs want the governor kicked out of office on grounds of among others gross violation of the Constitution, graft and abuse of office.

The lawmaker argued that the governor has been in and out of courtrooms on various cases and is therefore unfit to hold public office.

Ogada also told the assembly that Sonko’s conduct on social media including publishing of “abusive and unbecoming words” in his numerous rants does not befit the high office he holds.

Read: MCAs Allied To Sonko Allege Fresh Plot To Impeach Governorh

Earlier, MCAs allied to the governor alleged that the governor is targeted over his refusal to assent the bill on Ksh37.5 billion 2020-21 budget.

Led by Roysambu Ward Representative Peter Warutere, the MCAs claimed that an ouster plot was the top agenda of two meetings involving the leadership of the county assembly held on Monday and Tuesday at Capitol Hill.

Last month, Sonko sent the bill back to the assembly saying ‘illegal’ amendments had been made to the budget.

Read Also: I Won’t Tolerate Insults From Sonko – NMS Boss Badi

This is the second attempt to impeach the besieged county boss.

Early this year, Sonko, who is battling graft charges, survived an impeachment plot after President Uhuru Kenyatta intervened.

The deal with the president required Sonko to surrender key county functions to the national government which are now being managed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) led by Major General Mohammed Badi. The functions are Health, transport, public works and planning, and development services.

Read Also: Sonko Denies Nairobi Metropolitan Services Ksh15 Billion As Power Tussles Escalate

However, Sonko has been at loggerheads with the NMS boss accusing the military man of undermining his authority as governor. The governor has also in the recent past criticized the president for “taking over” the city.

Badi has severally accused Sonko of denying his office money to run county affairs.

In the budget that Sonko rejected, NMS had been allocated Ksh27.1 billion while his administration had been allocated Ksh6.4 billion to cater for the remaining county functions. The County Assembly was to receive Ksh2 billion.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu