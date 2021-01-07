Sonko In Court To Challenge Anne Kananu’s Vetting As Deputy Governor

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has moved to court to oppose the vetting of Anne Kananu as deputy governor.

In his absence, Kananu will be sworn in as the governor.

On Tuesday, a Nairobi resident, Peter Agoro, withdrew a case blocking Kananu’s appointment as DG.

In the petition, Mr Agoro argued that Ms Kananu’s appointment contravened orders issued by the Anti-corruption court against the county boss, who was charged with graft in December 2019.

Mr Agoro questioned the timing of Ms Kananu’s nomination, further arguing that there is a high possibility of Ms Kananu interfering with witnesses and evidence in the case as she is Sonko’s confidant.

Mr Agoro’s move to withdraw the case comes after the High Court suspended the scheduled Nairobi gubernatorial by-election following a petition filed by Sonko challenging his impeachment.

In his ruling, Judge Antony Mrima suspended a gazette notice by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) which set February 18 as the day to elect a new governor.

Sonko also wants acting governor, Speaker Benson Mutura’s recent changes to the cabinet reversed.

On Wednesday, Mutura reinstated Janet Ouko as the Education CEC and moved Lucia Mulwa to the Agriculture Department. Brian Weke was appointed as the Legal Advisor in the Office of the Governor.

Jairus Musumba was named the acting county secretary while Paul Mutungi will be the Chief of Staff.

