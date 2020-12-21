Sonko In Court Seeking To Block Election of New Nairobi Governor

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has filed a petition against senate decision to uphold his removal from office.

The ex-county boss is seeking temporary orders stopping a by-election that will be held in 60 days.

Sonko was impeached by Members of the county assembly on December 3, a decision that was upheld last week on Thursday by 27 senators.

16 senators opposed his removal while 2 abstained.

Those who abstained were Nairobi’s Johnson Sakaja and Makueni’s Mutula Kilonzo Jnr.

Sonko’s refusal to assent the bill on Ksh37.5 billion 2020-21 budget was among the major reasons the Nairobi Members of County Assembly voted to impeach him.

But the Bill was on Monday signed by acting governor and Nairobi county speaker, Benson Mutura.

Mutura was sworn in earlier today after the ceremony was postponed on Friday.

